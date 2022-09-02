Bob Casey at Lungs at Work

Brad Hundt

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, left, visits the Lungs at Work clinic in McMurray Wednesday afternoon and talks with founder Lynda Glagola, right, as Jeffrey Truax, the clinic’s patient care coordinator, looks on.

 Brad Hundt

McMURRAY – One less noticed component of the climate and health care legislation signed by President Biden last month was the permanent reauthorization of the tax that subsidizes the Black Lung Trust Fund, which pays benefits to miners who have black lung disease if the company they worked for has declared bankruptcy or is otherwise not paying benefits.

