A winning Cash 5 ticket for the Sunday drawing was sold at a Fayette County market.
The ticket, worth $425,000, matched all five balls drawn and was sold at Prokopovitch Pitt Stop Market on Route 2201 in Fayette City.
The numbers on the drawing were 1, 12, 22, 33 and 34.
The store earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Winners are identified only after the prize is claimed and tickets are validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date.
Prizes can be claimed by contacting the nearest lottery office at 412-770-2760.
