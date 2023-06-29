The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board unanimously voted to renew the Category 3 resort casino license of Woodlands Fayette, LLC, operator of Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin, for an additional five years.
Recent Headlines
- 'Mr. Las Vegas' headed to Carnegie Music Hall in August
- Exhibit at West Overton Village wins national award
- Canonsburg gets in festive spirit with its Fourth of July parade, celebration
- Indoor/Outdoor Summer Concert Series continues at Pittsburgh Playhouse
- WPA campers bring 'Heathers,' 'Anastasia' to the stage
- 'Mr. Las Vegas' headed to Carnegie Music Hall in August
- Exhibit at West Overton Village wins national award
- Canonsburg gets in festive spirit with its Fourth of July parade, celebration
- Free Bach, Beethoven and Brunch concert series returns Mellon Park
- Indoor/Outdoor Summer Concert Series continues at Pittsburgh Playhouse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.