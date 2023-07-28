A couple was displaced from their home and lost a pet cat as a result of a fire Thursday morning.
South Brownsville Fire Company responded to 609 Water St. at about 3:22 a.m., according to Chief Ron Barry.
“It appears as though it might have started on the back porch, from a light fixture,” Barry said, adding that the porch light might have shorted out.
The fire spread from the porch to the second floor, but Barry said they were able to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes.
A married couple lived at the home with three dogs and two cats.
“We were able to rescue the dogs. Unfortunately, the one cat was deceased. We couldn’t find the other one,” Barry said.
According to Barry, the house had smoke and water damage. Barry said he referred the couple to the American Red Cross, but was not sure if they had reached out for any assistance.
“They’re staying with relatives until repairs can be made,” Barry said.
Brownsville Fire Company, West Brownsville Fire Company, Hiller Fire Company, California Fire Department, Bentleyville Fire Department, Grindstone Fire Company and Republic Fire Department also responded to the scene.
