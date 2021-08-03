Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise since the start of the pandemic, and local businesses have been dealing with the consequences.
“There’s a big black market for them,” said Dave Grimm, owner of Dave’s Garage in Connellsville. “Takes a matter of five to 10 minutes to get one, so it makes it hard to catch them.”
Grimm’s business has been hit three times in the last year, with thieves stealing four to five catalytic converters at a time. He said although there has always been a market for them, the thefts are worse now than ever, and depending on the type of vehicle stolen from, replacing them can cost thousands of dollars.
Catalytic converters are exhaust emission control devices that convert toxic gases and pollutants from a vehicle’s engine into less harmful gasses. To do this, catalytic converters are manufactured with platinum, palladium or rhodium, all of which have increased in price over the years.
As of December, the National Insurance Crime Bureau reported rhodium was valued at $14,500 per ounce, palladium at $2,336 per ounce and platinum at $1,061 per ounce. Recyclers typically pay $50 to $250 per catalytic converter. The bureau reported average monthly reported catalytic converter thefts in the U.S. rose by 921 in 2020 as opposed to the previous year. From 2018 to 2019, the average monthly thefts rose by 174.
2020 had 1,203 average reported catalytic converter thefts per month, with December having 2,347 reported thefts.
Trooper Robert Broadwater said the state police have been dealing with a rise in the thefts in the county, with many local garages getting hit multiple times, as well as individuals.
Broadwater said the increase may be connected to financial struggles some experienced during the pandemic.
“It’s a problem. It’s hard with all these cars out here,” he said. “It’s hard to say why people are doing it or how to stop them.”
Ron Doppelheuer, owner of Dopp’s Garage in Connellsville, said it’s difficult to thwart the thefts because they occur so quickly.
“If you have to have anything sitting outside, you have to have security cameras and you have to have a lot of people looking out for you,” he said.
Catalytic converters have also been stolen from his garage this year. In addition to the cost of replacing the converters, Doppelheuer said, businesses also have to work with their insurance companies — and repeated thefts can make insurance costs go up.
To combat thefts, Joseph Cholock, owner of Fayette Auto Sales in Uniontown, said he bought security cameras and better lighting for their lot this past year.
It’s helped, he said.
Another helping hand could come from those who buy the converters, he noted.
“If someone comes to sell catalytic converters over and over again, (buyers) should contact the police about it,” he said.
Cholock said he thinks part of the reason for more thefts during the pandemic was that there were fewer people outside to potentially see the thefts happen. He stressed the importance of vehicles being placed where they can be easily seen.
The NICB reported a list of recommendations to protect vehicles against this type of theft, including installing catalytic converter anti-theft devices. For fleet vehicles, it’s safer to park them in an enclosed and secured area that is well lit, locked and alarmed. For individuals, it is best to park in a garage. If a garage is not available, installing motion sensor security lights and keeping vehicles locked in a well-lit area can help prevent theft.
