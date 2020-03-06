Members of the Fayette County Prison Board were informed a number of cells that were damaged by inmates have been repaired.
During Friday's meeting, Prison Major John Lenkey said the prison had a lot of malfunctioning cell doors, damaged by inmates, that would not close properly last month.
A report of work orders for January and February show five separate work orders were filed for cell doors not opening or closing.
Lenkey said all but two cell doors were back to working order last week, thanks to prison maintenance staff.
He said officials learned how the cells were being damaged by an inmate who was leaving the facility. Inmates, Lenkey said, were mixing shampoo with toilet paper and other materials. They would thenstick the gooey mixture in the tracks of the cells.
The mixture would harden and jam the doors.
“We have made strides to start charging these inmates if they damage mattresses and anything else including cell doors,” Lenkey said.
In other business, board member Judge Steve Leskinen said he's hoping the county's public defender's office will soon be up to full staff. Earlier this year, the county's chief public defender was fired. Recently, commissioners hired Susan Ritz Harper, a longtime lawyer in the office, to fill the post.
Leskinen added that Harper had ideas to share with the board to help move cases along through the court system, helping to keep the county prison population manageable.
In other business, following a lengthy executive session, the board voted to promote Lenkey to deputy warden and promote William Van Meter to major. They also voted to terminate part-time correction officer Alexis Polito and counselor Lou Krukowsky. No reason was given for the terminations.
The board also passed the following personnel motions: ratified of the resignations of Gabi Criswell and Jeremy Cramer, hired part-time correction officers Patrick Collins, Joshua Livingston, Lisa Phillips, William Bosque, Caleb Dempsey, Angela Fijalkovic and Jonathan Farrell; hired prison counselor Roxanne McCarthy and promoted part-time correction officers Shelby Simmons and Brandon Ackerman to full-time correction officers.
Absent from Friday's meeting was Commissioner Vincent Vicites and District Attorney Rich Bower.
