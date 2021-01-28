The American Heart Association of Greater Pittsburgh and Centerville Clinics are partnering on a free program to combat food insecurity by getting fresh, healthy, nutritious food to the people in Fayette, Greene and Washington counties.
The partnership was announced jointly by Barry Nicolai, executive director of the Clinics, and Dr. Lauren Rauscher, community impact director at the American Heart Association.
Beginning this week Centerville Clinics will be receiving deliveries every two weeks at its Connellsville, Charleroi and Washington sites. Each delivery will include 400 boxes of fresh fruit and vegetables for distribution to patients.
The deliveries are being made by Monteverde’s Inc., a local family-owned and operated produce-distributing company committed to helping ease food insecurity and hunger by distributing wholesale bulk fresh fruits and vegetables to community sites.
Each box has 20 pounds of fresh, high-quality vegetables and fruit. This program will continue for six months.
Boxes will be distributed to needy families throughout Fayette, Greene, and Washington counties by members of the Blended Case Management Team at Centerville Clinics. Each delivery will be made without contact, with the team member leaving the box on the doorsteps of recipients.
Residents who want to sign up should contact the Centerville Clinics location in their community. Centerville Clinics has 12 medical and dental locations in its network, along with several mental-health centers.
A list is available at centervilleclinics.com or by calling the Yablonski Memorial Clinic at 724-632-6801.
