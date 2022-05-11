Centerville Clinics will honor one of its original members at a dedication ceremony 11 a.m. today when its California facility will be named the Michael Encrapera Medical Arts Building.
The ceremony, which will be held at 1152 Wood St., California, is open to the community.
Encrapera, who graduated from East Pike High School in California at the age of 16, received a scholarship to Duquesne University, but could not continue his education because his father was injured in a coal mine and was unable to work.
Instead, Encrapera went to work in the Vesta mines when he was 16 to help support his family of four brothers and one sister.
He enlisted in the Army in 1944 and fought in the Philippines during World War II. After the war, Encrapera went back to work in the coal mine. It was during that time that he became involved in union organizing and mine safety along with Jock Yablonski, Jack Peters, Joe Zabrida, Pete Havanik, Steve Panack, and others.
In 1953, Encrapera was one of the original incorporators of Centerville Clinics, with a mission to bring quality health care to people in the area. He served as benefits counselor and black lung advocate for the miners from 1970 until his retirement in February 1981. He served on the board of directors until his death August 18, 1989.
The Centerville Clinics network has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for “exemplary service and commitment to quality health care.”
The Clinics network includes Bentleyville Family Practice Center, California Family Practice, Carmichaels Clinic, Charleroi Medical and Dental Office, Connellsville Medical and Dental Office, Donora Family Medicine, Fairchance Office, Republic Medical and Dental Office, Uniontown Family Doctors, Washington Family Doctors, Waynesburg Office, and the Yablonski Memorial Clinic.
Centerville Clinics also has five dental and 10 behavioral health sites.
