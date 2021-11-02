Phillip Stanger, 35, of 33 Sixth St., Centerville, is charged by Cumberland police in Greene County with burglary and simple assault.
According to police, at about 3 a.m. Saturday, Stanger kicked in the door of a home in the 200 block of Randolph Street and assaulted a woman.
Police said he punched her in the face and struck her in the arm with a baseball bat. District Judge David Balint sent Stanger to the Greene County Prison on $25,000 bond.
