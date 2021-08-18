Laura Renee Neil, 35, of 97 Vesta St., Centerville, is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and animal neglect by state police.
According to police, Neil had three pit bulls living in poor conditions at a home in the 100 block of First Street in Marianna.
When troopers discovered the dogs on Aug. 7, one of the dogs had a badly torn ear and another was extremely malnourished, according to police.
Christopher Wayne Sepaniak, 31, of Bradford, was also responsible for the dogs, and was arrested on Aug. 14 in New York on similar charges, according to police.
Neil was arraigned Monday before Washington County District Judge Curtis Thompson. Thompson released Neil on $25,000 unsecured bond.
