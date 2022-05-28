This year’s Memorial Day parade in Masontown will begin with a ceremony honoring a longtime public servant in Fayette County.
At 9 a.m. Monday, Masontown Volunteer Fire Department will honor Robert Danko, who served in the department for 60 years and was the county’s elected treasurer for 24 years.
John Maykuth, the vice president of Masontown VFD, said Danko, who died April 14 at ago 90, remained active in the department in his later years, working as a payoff man at bingo every Friday as well as working the firemen’s carnival and banquet.
“He gave all he had to help his friends and family, never asking for anything in return,” Maykuth said.
Danko’s wife, Marsha Danko, said her husband enjoyed his time with the fire department. The two actually met him at a bingo game, she said.
“I always said I hit the jackpot,” she said.
As the county’s treasurer, Commissioner Vince Vicites said Danko went above and beyond to help those who came to his office.
“(He’s) the type of guy when you met him, you realized he was kind of person that made an impact in your life,” he said of Danko, who is is former father-in-law. “He’s just the kind of guy you never forget — one-of-a-kind. I think he loved this county and loved the people here.”
The ceremony will also honor Edward Alan Colebank of Masontown, who died Oct. 14. He was a lifetime member of the borough’s volunteer fire company.
The parade, which rotates yearly between Connellsville, Uniontown and Masontown, begins at 10 a.m. and will proceed along Main Street, then onto Bowman Avenue, Eddington Street and West Church Avenue, ending at the Masontown Cemetery where the program will take place.
Floyd “Buster” Gladman III with the VFW Post #4584 Faith Gray McArdle said speakers will include Vicites, state Rep. Pam Snyder and Post #4884 Senior Vice Commander Roy Perry.
Following the service at the cemetery, refreshments will be available at the VFW.
