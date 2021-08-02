A local Fayette County foundation has announced that its fall grant cycle is up and running with a focus on education and health care.
The Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC) is now accepting applications for six grants that are a part of the fall grant cycle.
“All in all, this is a typical number of funding opportunities for our fall cycle,” said CFFC Executive Director Renee Couser, adding that it’s also typical for the grants to be focused on education and health care.
Couser said two of the six grant applications accept requests on a rolling basis, and they are the CFFC Mask Initiative and the Innovative Educational Improvement Letter of Inquiry.
The former was made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tthe CFFC is donating disposable three-ply face masks to first response organizations, health-care organizations, human service agencies, churches and other nonprofits located in or serving residents of Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
The Innovative Educational Improvement Letter of Inquiry is for an advanced or similar program that is not part of the regular academic program of a public school, but that enhances the curriculum or academic program of the public school, as defined by the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
That grant program started Oct. 1, 2020, with the last day of submissions scheduled for Dec. 31.
The deadline for the four remaining applications is Sept. 30 and include:
n The Patricia and Robert Metz Educational Fund, a new addition to the fall cycle created to enhance STEM teaching and learning at Uniontown Area High School with an award in the amount of $500 to support teacher or student activities or the purchase of classroom materials.
n The Arthur and Millicent Gabriel Legacy Fund awards funding to schools for reusable items that will enhance the classrooms. Any teacher, school counselor, or administrator in the Laurel Highlands School District or Uniontown Area School District is encouraged to apply.
n The Idea Fund Grants are for teachers at St. John the Evangelist Regional Catholic School, Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School, Laurel Highlands School District and Albert Gallatin School District. These awards may be used to enhance traditional classroom learning in any subject, to show creativity in teaching, and to expand the horizons of the students. Requests of up to $1,500 will be considered.
n The Burchinal Family Endowment Fund awards are to support charities that provide health and medical care for Fayette County residents. Requests for awards of up to $4,375 will be considered, and organizations are eligible to receive funding from the Burchinal Family Endowment Fund once every 12 months.
Couser said the grants are expected to be awarded by the end of November.
She added that anyone qualified and interested in applying can read a description for each opportunity on the “Grants” tab at www.cffayettepa.org, and applicants can preview the list of questions for each opportunity once they navigate to CFFC’s online grant system.
