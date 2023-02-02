Nearly 50 scholarship opportunities for post-secondary education were announced this week by the Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC).
CFFC announces scholarship opportunities
- By Mark Hofmann mhofmann@heraldstandard.com
Thursday, February 2, 2023 4:08 AM
CFFC posted on its website the list of scholarship opportunities for individuals pursuing post-secondary education for the 2023-24 school year.
“We typically have around 50 scholarship opportunities each year, so this scholarship season is on par for us,” said Renee M. Couser, CFFC executive director.
Last year, CFFC received over 1,200 applications last year from 250 applicants, as each applicant may apply for multiple scholarships; of those applications, 120 scholarship awards were made last year amounting to $208,000.
Couser said, in previous years, the foundation opened the application window in January and had it run through March, but some students were still undecided on a school.
“This year, we shifted it later to February through April, so students can list their selected school and include information from their financial aid proposal,” she said.
High school seniors, current post-secondary students and adults wishing to continue their education can apply through CFFC’s online scholarship software, where applicants will complete a form to determine their eligibility for individual scholarship opportunities since each scholarship has its own criteria.
Once that is completed, applicants will see a list of scholarships for which they may apply, and each application will have additional questions and must be submitted individually.
“This is the third year with our current online scholarship software, and we’ve made tweaks each year to continue improving the application experience for students,” Couser said. “The eligibility function has been a game-changer in saving time for applicants and making it easy for them to know which scholarships match their qualifications.”
She added that CFFC staff can also communicate more efficiently with students through the software, sending reminder emails and displaying application status on a dashboard.
To view scholarships, find additional information and apply, visit www.cffayettepa.org.
The deadline to apply is April 30.
Applicants can expect to be notified of any awards in late May or early June. Applicants are not notified of declines, but they can log in to their applicant dashboard to track their status.
