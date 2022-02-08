The Community Foundation of Fayette County hopes its inaugural Gala of Giving will be a “catalyst for change.”
Proceeds from the March 26 black-tie event at Seven Springs Mountain Resort will fund bigger initiatives and projects across the county, said CFFC Communications and Grantmaking Coordinator Rebecca Wardle.
“Without any black-tie events in Fayette County anymore, we figured this was a great opportunity to give people a way to make a bigger impact,” Wardle said.
“The goal is to make a significant investment in projects that can affect real change and growth in Fayette County,” said Dan Gearing, Gala of Giving chair.
To be held in the grand ballroom at the resort, the evening begins at 5:30 p.m., and includes dinner, silent and live auctions, and live music and dancing.
Auction items include jewelry, sports memorabilia, tickets to sporting events and rental home stays. As the event draws closer, Wardle said other items will be revealed on the CFFC’s gala website, cffayettepa.ejoinme.org/galaofgiving.
She credited the CFFC board of directors with coming up with idea to hold the fundraising gala.
“Our board is always looking for new ways to make a bigger impact,” she said. “They’re always asking what’s next, what’s something bigger that’s needed.”
While they’ve yet to determine what the funds raised will be used for, Wardle said the proceeds will go toward “bigger, more substantial projects.”
“We’re trying to be thoughtful about the best way to make an impact,” she said. “We’ll seek input from the community, as well, to see where they feel the biggest needs are.”
The CFFC is still accepting auction donations, she said. An online form on the website allows businesses or individuals to submit information about potential items for auction.
Additional information about sponsorships and other donation opportunities are also available on the site.
Tickets for the gala are $150 per person, with registration closing Thursday, March 17.
Wardle urged those who’d like to attend to make a reservation as soon as possible.
“We’re probably going to be close to selling out,” she said. “It seems like everyone is really looking forward to it.”
