Nine local nonprofits have grown a little stronger through nearly $24,000 in grants given by the Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC) during its spring funding presentation.
“We realized it’s very important for your organization to be strong in order to continue to do your mission and provide services that you give to the county,” CFFC Executive Director Renee Couser told the recipients.
Five nonprofits each received $2,500 from the combined funding from Building a Stronger Fayette Fund, Fayette County Charities Endowment, Franklin K. and Jean Smith Family Fund and the Thompson Fund, totaling $12,500 in awarded grants.
Included in those was money for: Domestic Violence Services of SWPA for education for their board of directors and their new CEO; Main Street Theatre Company for website development; Mary House Inc. for their Life Builder’s Project of computers in their housing for homeless women; Mon Valley Academy for the Arts for their Peter J. Daley Cultural Center project in Brownsville and the East End United Community Center (EEUCC) in Uniontown.
Steve Strange, EEUCC executive director, thanked the CFFC for the funding, which will go toward a half-day board retreat with Nonprofit Sidekick, a coaching and consulting firm for nonprofit organizations. He said Nonprofit Sidekick will meet with him the day before the retreat to tailor it to the specific needs of the EEUCC.
“We’re all about serving the East End community as well as Fayette County as a whole,” Strange said.
He said the center is preparing for a 2024 building expansion project that will expand their daycare program to hopefully offer free pre-kindergarten services through another grant
Other funds that will go to area nonprofits include $7,034 through the Burchinal Family Endowment Fund to Fayette EMS for Nitronox Field Unit that provides non-opioid pain relief to patients; $2,865 through the Jack and Diane Hughes Family Fund to Fayette County Community Action Agency for a community garden at the Republic Food Enterprise Center; $627 through the Mary and John J. Depcrymski Memorial Fund to Crosskeys Human Services Inc. to help fund transportation for their delivery of meals to the elderly; and $458 through the Community Beautification Fund to the German-Masontown Public Library.
Library Director Samantha Lambert said the funds will be used for a Story Walk Adventure, where pages of an illustrated story are placed in display posts along a walking path so the family can read them together as they walk. Each display post also has a prompt to encourage active participation.
“For example, if a story is about bunnies, one prompt might suggest children hop to the next page,” Lambert said, adding they can change the story seasonally or more often depending on its popularity.
She said the grant will allow them to add permanent fixtures to the Story Walk Adventure with the posts to be be installed along the Browns Run Trail in German Township to be available as a self-guided story adventure in the summer.
To learn more about CFFC’s grantmaking program, visit the Grants page at www.cffayettepa.org.
