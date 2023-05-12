CFFC spring grant recipients

Mark Hofmann | Herald-Standard

The Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC) held their spring grants presentation this week with nine nonprofits receiving a total of nearly $24,000 in funds. Pictured (standing from left) are Jessica Lawson and Terry Burden with the East End United Community Center, Stephanie Crable with Crosskeys Human Services Inc., Megan Clark with the Main Street Theater Project, Rita Masi with Fayette County Community Action Agency, Steve Strange with EEUCC, Beth Burd and Matt McKnight with Fayette EMS, Cherish Diviney and Molly Lamp with Domestic Violence Services of SWPA, John Zeglen with FCCAA; (sitting, from left) Joy DeFerrari and Annette Buffer with the Mon Valley Academy for the Arts, Sister Edie Strong with Mary House Inc., CFFC Executive Director Renee Couser, EQT Foundation President Ellen Rossi and Samantha Lambert with the German-Masontown Public Library.

 Mark Hofmann | Herald-Standard

Nine local nonprofits have grown a little stronger through nearly $24,000 in grants given by the Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC) during its spring funding presentation.

