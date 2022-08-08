In a little more than two years, the Community Foundation of Fayette County’s Mask Initiative has donated nearly 300,000 masks to over 140 organizations.
The initiative, launched in April 2020 to provide disposable masks to local organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic, wrapped up last month. During that time masks were provided to first responders, health care organizations, human service agencies, churches and other nonprofits serving Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
Through a $30,000 grant from The Heinz Endowments and a $25,000 grant from the Snee-Reinhardt Charitable Foundation, CFFC purchased masks from local manufacturer DCG Supplies.
“At the beginning of the pandemic, we would review requests and have them picked up at our office every week. There were times when over 30 organizations would be picking up masks in one cycle,” said CFFC Executive Director Renee Couser.
The initiative provided masks at no cost to organizations and became a reliable resource to help protect staff, clients, and residents as organizations continued to serve the community. Some of the organizations that received multiple mask donations include: Brownsville Ambulance Service, Centerville Clinics, Fayette County Drug & Alcohol Commission, Fayette EMS, German-Masontown Public Library, Greensburg YMCA, John Wesley A M E Zion Church, Mt. Macrina Manor, Salvation Army Uniontown, St. Florian Church, Verland, and Washington Christian Outreach.
“The Mask Initiative is a great example of our flexibility as a community foundation,” said CFFC Chair J.D. Ewing. “CFFC was able to create a new initiative to address the urgent needs of the community at the outset of the pandemic, all through philanthropy and while staying true to our mission.”
