The Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC) is now accepting applications for the fall grant cycle.
Organizations can access CFFC’s online grant system from the “Grants” page at www.cffayettepa.org. All applications have a Friday, Sept. 30 deadline.
The Burchinal Family Endowment Fund is accepting requests of $5,000 to support charities that provide health and medical care for Fayette County residents.
The Arthur and Millicent Gabriel Legacy Fund invites teachers, school counselors and administrators in the Laurel Highlands School District and Uniontown Area School District to submit requests of $500 to $10,000 for reusable items that will enhance classrooms.
The Idea Fund invites teachers at St. John the Evangelist Regional Catholic School, Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School, Laurel Highlands School District, and Albert Gallatin School District to submit requests of $1,000 to enhance traditional classroom learning in any subject, show creativity in teaching, and expand the horizons of students.
The Patricia and Robert Metz Educational Fund invites requests of $500 from Uniontown Area High School to support teacher or student activities or the purchase of classroom materials.
Learn more about each grant opportunity at www.cffayettepa.org and preview the application questions through CFFC’s online grant system. Questions should be directed to Rebecca Wardle, communications and grantmaking coordinator, at 724-437-8600 x203.
