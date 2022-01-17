The Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC) has announced the spring 2022 grant cycle, with six different funding opportunities for local nonprofit organizations.
Applications can be completed through CFFC’s online grant system, which can be accessed from the Grants page at www.cffayettepa.org. The deadline is March 1.
Grant opportunities include:
n Building a Stronger Fayette Fund, which supports arts and culture, education, community and economic development, health and human services and other areas of interest;
n Burchinal Family Endowment Fund, which supports charities that provide health and medical care for
Fayette County residents;
n Jack and Diane Hughes Family Fund, which supports projects and programs in the areas of community gardens and/or science/environmental education;
n Mary and John J. Depcrymski Memorial Fund, which supports organizations that provide transportation for
Fayette County senior citizens;
n Community Beautification Fund, which supports landscape improvements for community beautification projects;
n Natalie Anthony Petrie Alzheimer’s Fund, which supports research of Alzheimer’s Disease.
CFFC thanks the many donors who make these grant opportunities possible.
“Supporting local nonprofits is an important part of CFFC’s mission, and these grant cycles are a great way to learn about the needs of organizations and lend a helping hand,” said CFFC Grantmaking Committee Chair Joy G. Huston.
For questions about grant applications, please contact Communications & Grantmaking Coordinator Rebecca Wardle at rebecca@cffayettepa.org or 724-437-8600, x203.
