To help prepare participating charities for the Fayette Gives fundraising marathon, the Community Foundation of Fayette County is holding a kickoff meeting for charities on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. at Fay-Penn Economic Development Council’s FNB Business Event Center.
Charities are asked to register online by July 31 with the link posted on the “For Charities” page at www.fayettegives.org.
Since June 1, CFFC has been reviewing and approving Fayette Gives registrations on a rolling basis, adding to the list of charities at www.fayettegives.org, and will continue up until the registration deadline on Aug. 31. CFFC strongly encourages charities’ staff members and/or board members to attend the Aug. 3 meeting if they plan to participate in Fayette Gives. Eligibility requirements are listed at www.fayettegives.org.
“Whether this a charity’s first year or fourth year participating in Fayette Gives, we’re here to help them succeed and make the most of this fundraising and marketing opportunity,” said Renee M. Couser, CFFC executive director.
During the 12-hour Fayette Gives fundraising marathon, slated for Thursday, Nov. 9, the public is invited to donate online to the participating charities between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Those donations will be boosted by a bonus pool. Check donations will also be accepted, starting on Sept. 7. All money raised during Fayette Gives will be used to benefit Fayette County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.