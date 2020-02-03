Charges lodged against an Indian man accused of raping a woman at a South Union Township gas station were dropped in Fayette County Court.
Tarsem “Sam” Lal, 22, of Uniontown had faced charges of rape, attempted rape, aggravated indecent assault, indecent exposure and indecent assault after police alleged he forcibly touched a woman at the Circle K on Hopwood-Fairchance Road last April.
The woman told police the alleged assault stopped when someone came into the store.
Because Lal was not a U.S. citizen, he was held on a federal detainer by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and denied bail. Lal's attorney, Samuel J. Davis, said Lal was in the country seeking asylum and as a result of the incarceration, missed an immigration hearing in New York City.
Davis said a deportation order was issued for Lal.
“ICE agents picked him up from the Fayette County Prison this morning when the charges against him were dismissed,” Davis said.
A search of the ICE detainees' database shows that Lal remains in federal custody.
