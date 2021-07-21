Charges against a Uniontown woman accused of stabbing another woman in the back on May 4 were dismissed at her preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros on Tuesday.
Charges against Essence Lashawn Renee Cooper, 22, were dropped when the alleged victim, her girlfriend, Krista Jones, 23, failed to appear for the hearing. Uniontown City Police reported Jones had suffered a collapsed lung.
The dismissed charges include attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.
