Charges have been filed against a Dunbar man who is accused of illegally operating a vehicle that led to the death of his father in 2020.
Michael S. Benedetto, 28, was charged with accidents involving death or injury while not licensed and driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked before Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II.
The charges stem from a one-vehicle crash along Hardy Hill Road in Dunbar Township at 6:26 p.m. Oct. 23, 2020, where police observed a Chevy Cavalier with heavy sustained damaged.
The vehicle’s driver, Michael Benedetto, and his father, Brian Benedetto, were found unresponsive with serious injuries and flown by helicopter to a hospital.
Witnesses told police that Michael Benedetto was involved in an argument with someone minutes prior to the crash and that they saw him get into the driver seat of the Cavalier and also observed Brian Benedetto in the passenger seat, the complaint states.
The witnesses said they saw Michael Benedetto drive the vehicle away at a high rate of speed on Hardy Hill Road and then strike an embankment, ejecting both men from the vehicle, according to court documents.
Police determined Michael Benedetto’s driver’s license had been suspended, and he didn’t have insurance on the vehicle.
On Oct. 30, Brian Benedetto died from injuries he suffered in the crash.
A warrant has been issued for Michael Benedetto’s arrest.
