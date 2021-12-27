A Scottdale man and his father allegedly assaulted their relative’s fiance on Christmas Eve following an argument in Connellsville.
Connellsville Police charged Travis Nathan Thomas, 21, of aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, theft, receiving stolen property, obstructing administration of law and criminal trespass, and his father, Daniel Lee Thomas, 38, was charged with simple assault, harassment and criminal trespass before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr. on Dec. 27.
The charges were filed following an incident along Morton Avenue at 10:41 p.m. Dec. 24 where police responded to a report of a disturbance and saw Austin Reil standing in the roadway covered with blood with an extremely swollen eye.
Reil told police he was “jumped” by his fiance’s family on the porch and kitchen of his residence after he had told Daniel and Travis Thomas and their family to leave his property.
He told police Travis Thomas allegedly struck him in the face and took him to the ground where he said Travis and Daniel Thomas struck him in the face multiple times. He added that several others struck him when he was on the ground, but could not give any details of what other people were specifically involved and what they did to him, police said.
Riel also told police Thomas allegedly stole his cell phone so he could not call 911.
Witnesses including Daniel Thomas confirmed to police Travis Thomas struck Reil, but they denied their own involvement in the assault, including Daniel Thomas.
Travis Thomas allegedly admitted the the police that he struck Reil, but said it was done only after Reil threatened him and his family with a gun, but denied seeing a gun during or after the incident and also accused Reil of pulling a knife, too.
Travis Thomas admitted to taking the cell phone because he didn’t want any more drama and left it at his mother’s residence, police said. Riel’s fiance retrieved and returned the cellphone to Riel, police said.
Police found blood droplets and streaks on the front porch and the inside of the kitchen that corroborates Riel’s account of the assault.
Riel was treated at Highlands Hospital for injuries including a fracture orbital bone.
Travis Thomas is free on $10,000 unsecured bond and Daniel Thomas is free on $5,000 unsecured bond.
They’re scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. Jan. 6 before Haggerty.
