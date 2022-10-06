A Uniontown man who was hospitalized after a Taser was used on him outside of the Fayette County Courthouse earlier this week is now facing criminal charges.
On Wednesday, Uniontown police charged 34-year-old Anthony Sheffey with flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, alleging he fled from law enforcement officials who were trying to take him into custody on an outstanding warrant.
Videos circulating on social media show Sheffey lying on the ground outside the courthouse late Monday morning after a Taser was used on him, with sheriff’s deputies surrounding him. Sheriff Jim Custer said when Sheffey was stunned, he fell onto a concrete patio near the courthouse entrance.
Sheffey’s mother, Melanie Moore of Pittsburgh, said he fell face-first, and is thankful her son is recovering.
“No matter what happened and whatever consequences he might face, I’m just glad they didn’t shoot and kill my son,” Moore said Wednesday. “(T)here’s no brain damage and no brain bleed; my son is still here and can make a full recovery.”
Custer said Sheffey was in a courtroom on an unrelated case earlier that day. While Sheffey was in court, Custer said he discovered Sheffey had an outstanding felony bench warrant in Allegheny County.
Custer said Sheffey was cooperative, and went to the courthouse basement with deputies from the office. After officials in Allegheny County verified the warrant, deputies were handcuffing Sheffey to take him to the Fayette County Prison when he pulled away and ran through the basement, up to the courthouse’s main floor and out of the building’s main entrance.
Custer said a sheriff’s deputy ran outside through an emergency door in the basement, around the courthouse to the front of the building as Sheffey came outside.
“The officer gave verbal commands for him to stop and had the Taser in his (Sheffey) direction and yelled, ‘Taser, Taser, Taser,’” Custer said on Wednesday.
When Sheffey refused to stop, the deputy fired the stun gun. Sheffey was hit and fell onto the concrete patio near the courthouse entrance. The video shows him eventually sit up, and police take him into custody.
Custer said video in the courthouse basement as well as outside the building captured what occurred, and indicated that the footage is available upon request.
Sheffey was transported to the Uniontown police station, and taken to WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital after complaining of chest and shoulder pain, and eventually transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital in West Virginia.
Moore said she was told that her son’s heart stopped at some point, and CPR was needed to restart it. On Wednesday, Moore said her son was taken off of a ventilator, but has no memory of what happened.
She said she and her family were frustrated and angry on Monday, and felt like no one in the sheriff’s office or at the hospital would provide them information about what happened to Sheffey.
“That’s all we wanted,” Moore said. “Once we had the answer, I was fine. My only concern now is my son getting better.”
Custer said he was in and out of the office all day and did not have any voicemails from Moore, but said he would be glad to speak with her.
According to court records, Sheffey was in court Monday for a trial notice in two separate incidents with charges that included fleeing or attempting to elude officer, accidents involving death or personal injury, possession of a firearm prohibited and receiving stolen property.
