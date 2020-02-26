A Jacobs Creek woman was arrested after she allegedly left her 9-year-old child at a home before leaving and overdosing while dressed as the “Sesame Street” character Cookie Monster.
West Newton police reported that Rachel Love Martin, 38, went to a West Newton home along North Water Street around 7 p.m. Sunday with her severely autistic daughter and abruptly left the child there.
The resident told police that Martin was slurring her words, and the child was brought to the home not wearing shoes or socks, only a pair of yoga pants and a T-shirt in 43-degree weather.
Behind the home, police said, they found Martin slumped over the steering wheel of her vehicle, wearing a Cookie Monster costume while the vehicle was running.
EMS then responded to the location and Martin was given the overdose reversal drug Narcan and transported to Mon Valley Hospital for treatment.
She was later arraigned before on-call Westmoreland County Magisterial District Judge Helen M. Kistler and lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison on Tuesday. She posted 10% of her $10,000 bond and was released Wednesday.
Police said Children and Youth Services were contacted, and the child was taken to a relative’s home.
Marin was charged with endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.
She’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner at 10 a.m. March 9.
