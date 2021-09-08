DUNKARD Township
Assault alleged: John Patrick Stafford, 28, of 204 S. Main St., Point Marion, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and escape by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. According to police, sheriff’s deputies were trying to serve an arrest warrant for Stafford about 7 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Moreland Street when he fled. Stafford is accused of kicking one of the deputies in the face. District Judge Glenn Bates sent Stafford to Greene County jail on $20,000 bond.
WAYNESBURG
Assault alleged: Shawna Marie Smith, 22, of 52 W. Elm St., Waynesburg, is charged with aggravated assault and simple assault. According to police, officers went to Smith’s residence about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Borough police said she punched another woman in the face repeatedly. According to court records, Smith has not been arrested.
Impersonating law enforcement: Douglas Ryan Homrock, 25, of 140 W. Locust Alley, Waynesburg, is charged with burglary and impersonating a public servant. According to borough police, just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Homrock went to a home in the 100 block of North Maiden Street and knocked on the door, declaring that he was a sheriff’s deputy. He then forced his way inside, court paperwork states. He fled when the resident told him she was calling the police. District Judge Glenn Bates sent Homrock to Greene County jail on $30,000 bond.
