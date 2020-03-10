Four people who were already charged in a robbery spree spanning two counties in December 2018 are now charged in a robbery that occurred in North Union Township in the same time period.
Clyde Clarence Mensch, 43, Katrina Ann Rogers, 47, both of Scottdale, William Nathan Lint, 36, of Connellsville and Melissa Ann Youler, 42, of Dawson are accused of conspiring to rob JG Exxon on Pittsburgh Road at about 1 a.m. Dec. 22, 2018.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the group was smoking crack at Rogers’ trailer when they decided to rob a store for drug money. Lint drove Youler’s car to the store and Mensch allegedly brandished a BB gun that looked like a semi-automatic handgun, demanded money and fled with $500 cash. The Airsoft gun belonged to one of Rogers’ children.
They are each charged with robbery, terroristic threats, theft, simple assault and disorderly conduct. Charges were filed by state police Monday before Magisterial District Judge Nathan A. Henning.
The same day, they allegedly robbed Honey Bear Sunoco in Connellsville at about 6:30 a.m., Dollar General in East Huntingdon at about 10 a.m., and Dawson Dairy Mart at about 4 p.m. Lint and Mensch were also charged with a robbery in Scottdale Dec. 19, and Lint, Mensch and Rogers were charged with an additional robbery in Scottdale Dec. 24.
Mensch pleaded guilty in the Dawson and Scottdale robberies. He was sentenced to five to 10 years and three to 10 years, respectively, and is awaiting trial in Connellsville.
Rogers is awaiting trial in her Westmoreland County cases and pleaded guilty in the Dawson and Connellsville cases in exchange for nine to 24 months and 18 to 36 months, respectively. Lint pleaded guilty in the Connellsville and Dawson cases in exchange for nine to 24 months and pleaded guilty in the East Huntingdon Township case to two to six years. Youler pleaded guilty in exchange for 12 to 24 months in prison in the Fayette County robberies and to six to 23 months in the East Huntingdon Township robbery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.