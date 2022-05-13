Two Connellsville Area School District parents charged with unauthorized school bus entry and disorderly conduct had their charges reduced to summary offenses on Thursday.
Kayla T. Leon, 26, and Tavin Jareal Brown, 35, were among three parents charged with going to a bus full of West Crawford Elementary School students that had pulled over on March 17. According to district officials, the driver, Paul Newill, stopped the bus because they students were causing a disturbance.
Connellsville Police said Newill called school officials to come to the location, but before they could arrive, a few parents made it to the bus.
A third parent who was charged, Jerome Stout, 39, allegedly got onto the bus, retrieved his child and tried to exit the vehicle. Brown, police alleged, punched and kicked the outside of the bus door and Stout pushed it open from inside.
Students ran off of the bus, police said, and Leon pushed her way onto the vehicle to yell at Newill.
Leon and Brown were both scheduled for preliminary hearings Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr. Prosecutors withdrew the misdemeanor charges lodged against them, instead filing summary citations for disorderly conduct and harassment. Both pleaded guilty to the citations.
Stout is charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and cited for criminal mischief. His preliminary hearing was continued until June 16.
