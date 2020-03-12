CHARLEROI – Council approved a resolution Wednesday to enter into an intergovernmental cooperative agreement with the Authority of the Borough of Charleroi (ABC) for line maintenance purposes.
Under the terms of the agreement, the authority will give the borough $60,000 annually to help offset the costs for maintaining and repairing the lines and storm drains. Funds could also be used to hire additional street crew workers to maintain the system. The borough could receive its first annual payment by April 30, pending a vote by the authority this month.
Council President Mark Alterici said the agreement will provide the borough with much-needed financial assistance.
“This will help us to make better use of our assets,” he said.
Todd Pappasergi, who serves as solicitor for the authority, said that the agreement is a win-win for the authority and the borough.
“Cooperation is necessary so we can better maintain an aging sewer infrastructure as we move into the 21st century,” he said. “The ability to keep excess water out of the system is key to meeting (state Department of Environmental Protection) regulations.”
He said the authority does not plan on increasing rates for consumers.
Also during the meeting, a representative from the U.S. Census Bureau said that 250 workers are still needed in Washington County to help gather data for the 2020 census. Census takers will be paid $22 per hour, plus a mileage reimbursement. More information is available at https://2020census.gov/en/jobs.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.