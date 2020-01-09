CHARLEROI – Council members said a right-to-know request questioned the process used for a recent appointment to the board of directors of the borough’s water and sewage authority.
Patrick Garman was appointed to the four-year term.
On Wednesday, council President Mark Alterici said he promptly responded and explained the appointment process.
“In the interest of transparency, we (also) want to let the public know how this process works,” Alterici said during council’s meeting
He noted that council does not advertise for letters of interest for a seat on the authority board.
Rather, he said, council selects the person they believe would be most appropriate for the position.
In other business, council members selected Mackin Engineering to serve as the borough’s engineer, sold a property at 205 Lincoln Ave. for $500 and approved Sept. 12, 2020 as the date for the Little Great Race.
Earlier in the week, Charleroi council also approved the following appointments during its reorganization meeting: Alterici, president; Jerry Jericho, vice president; Jody Cheplic and Jericho, police board representatives; Nancy Ellis, alternate police board representative; Jeannine Motycki and Heidi Cramer, finance; Motycki and Ellis, personnel; Ellis and Jericho, public works; Cheplic and Frank Paterra, code; Cramer and Paterra, parks and recreation; Paterra and Jericho, fire and EMS.
