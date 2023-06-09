CHARLEROI – A standing-room-only crowd showed up for Wednesday’s Charleroi council meeting to voice their concerns over the borough’s proposal to dissolve the community’s water and sewer authority in an effort to generate revenue.
Supporters of ABC carrying signs gathered outside well before the start of the meeting, which was moved to the larger community room to accommodate the crowd. After listening to nearly three hours of comments, council decided to delay the planned first reading of the proposed ordinance and took no action.
“I would like to not read this tonight and hold it off for a month,” said Frank Paterra, council president. “Hopefully, it will be resolved by then.”
ABC is owned by Charleroi and provides water and sewer services to the borough, as well as the boroughs of North Charleroi, Speers, Twilight and Dunlevy and Fallowfield Township. The authority also provides water service to Donora and Cokeburg, Monessen and portions of Somerset and Rostraver townships. Residents and elected officials from some of those communities were in attendance.
The question of why the action was being considered was posed by several who addressed council.
“This is about the future of this town and to inject future capital into this budget,” answered Councilman Larry Celaschi. “The lease-back agreement that was introduced to us, we thought was a wonderful idea to give long-term capital into the borough to do the things we need to improve the community.”
“What about the rest of us?” shouted a resident of one of the other communities serviced by ABC.
Adele Hopkins, whose husband, Walter Hopkins, served as chairman of the authority for 20 years until his death in 2021, said her husband was afraid such action would eventually be taken.
“He would be appalled today,” she said. “This authority has been fair and treated this town generously. It doesn’t deserve this. If you dissolve it, it’s going to be so bad, you’re going to have to sell it. You won’t be able to run it; you’ll be giving it away.”
Chad Warfield, ABC director of operations, said dissolving the authority would be a disservice to residents of the communities it serves and authority employees.
“They don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow because of this nonsense,” he said. “Leave it alone. Tear the ordinance up and drop it.”
The meeting became contentious at times, with voices raised as attendees shared concerns such as what impact the move would have on their water bills. Paterra used his gavel often to try to restore order. Borough Administrator Matt Staniszewski at times pounded his fist on the table to do the same.
“Whatever happens with the water authority, we are going to be filing an injunction to slow this down,” said Donora Councilman Gilbert Szakal Jr. “We need every other municipality, outside of Charleroi, to come together with this. If worse comes to worse, we’ll hold it up until January.”
Resident Mark Alterici pleaded with council to listen to the residents.
“The people at the table need to hear the will of the voters,” he said. “You were elected by these people to do what they want, not what you want.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.