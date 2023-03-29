Uniontown police arrested a Charleroi man Saturday after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend and stole her phone.
Charleroi man charged with assault, robbery in Uniontown
- By Jon Andreassi newsroom@heraldstandard.com
Wednesday, March 29, 2023 1:44 AM
Curtis Dean Pritchett, 34, faces a felony charge of robbery and a misdemeanor of simple assault.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the 100 block of Easy Street shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday.
Pritchett’s ex-girlfriend told police that when she got home Pritchett was already inside. According to the complaint, Pritchett punched her in the face and stomach, and kicked her after she fell to the ground.
Police said Pritchett took her phone before leaving the residence.
The victim drove herself to Uniontown Hospital for treatment, according to the complaint.
Pritchett was arraigned Saturday morning before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. April 4.
