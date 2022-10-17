A Charleroi man was charged on Friday with allegedly neglecting eight sheep he kept at a Fayette County property.
Veerasammy Perumal, 61, faces 24 counts of neglect of animals and seven counts of cruelty to animals.
State police said a humane officer discovered the animals at a Perry Road home in Jefferson Township on June 18. The complaint alleged they were unsheared, did not have adequate food and water, and some were injured. Police also found the body of a deceased sheep that was rotting in a shelter that was set up for the animals.
Perumal reportedly told police he didn’t know how to shear sheep, and said they had never been vaccinated or dewormed.
Police contacted a sheep shearer to attend to the animals and collected wool from each in separate 40-gallon trash bags that were filled “to the top,” according to the complaint.
Perumal told police he had the sheep to keep the grass short at the property.
A preliminary hearing date has not yet been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.