Charleroi Regional Police arrested three men Tuesday after a search warrant turned up large amounts of marijuana and stolen items earlier this month.
Micah Craig, 21, and Tyel Razul Young, 19, both of Charleroi, and Damari Lawson, 19, of Monessen, all face a felony of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and misdemeanors of receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. Young faces an additional felony charge of prohibited possession of a firearm.
According to the criminal complaint, Charleroi police executed a search warrant May 5 at 522 Third St., the address listed on court records for Craig and Young.
Police said they discovered multiple plastic bags containing marijuana, including two one-pound bags. Police also found a wallet that had been reported stolen from a vehicle. Inside the wallet were photo IDs and credit cards that had also been reported stolen, the complaint states.
According to court records, there was also a .40-caliber firearm at the home.
Craig, Young and Lawson were present at the time of the search. According to the complaint, Young had an active warrant out of Fayette County for failure to appear.
District Judge Eric Porter arraigned all three Wednesday morning and sent them to the Washington County jail on $250,000 bond each.
They are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 9:15 a.m. June 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.