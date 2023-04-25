A Charleroi woman was arrested for allegedly passing along information about an investigation into a 2020 homicide in Uniontown to an inmate.
Asia Ann Dezarn, 23, is charged by state police with felonies of obstruction of justice and hindering apprehension.
The criminal complaint does not go into detail about which homicide was being investigated, other than making a reference to a 2020 homicide case in Uniontown, and state police redacted the name of the inmate with whom Dezarn was communicating.
According to the complaint, Dezarn was interviewed as a witness in the homicide case on March 14, and was told she would face criminal charges if she discussed the case with anyone.
Police said that same day, Dezarn was exchanging messages with an inmate in the Washington County jail. She informed him that she had been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury in Fayette County. In response, the complaint indicated the unidentified inmate told Dezarn to “plead the 5th,” an apparent reference to the constitutional right to refuse to testify.
The next week, Dezarn failed to appear for her scheduled testimony before the grand jury, prompting a Fayette County judge to issue a bench warrant for her arrest for failing to comply with the subpoena.
Dezarn had been arrested by Charleroi police in February, along with Micha Allen Craig, 22, of Charleroi, for building and selling “ghost guns” to local gang members.
Craig was one of three individuals charged earlier this month in the 2020 shooting death of 19-year-old Kaii McCargo.
McCargo was killed in a drive-by shooting in the 100 block of Evans St. in Uniontown on Sept. 4, 2020. Also charged in the case are Devyon Dennis, 17, and Malik Belt, 20, both of Uniontown.
District Attorney Rich Bower declined to comment on any possible connection between Dezarn and Craig.
Dezarn was arraigned Thursday before District Judge Nathan Henning, who sent her to the Fayette County jail without bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 2.
