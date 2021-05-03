A Charleroi woman is wanted for allegedly trying to stab two women at a North Union Township apartment on Friday.
State police said Ambrea A. Taylor went to Taneia Miller’s Woodview Terrace apartment around 11 a.m. A complaint filed in the case indicated Taylor’s boyfriend was at Miller’s apartment at the time.
While there, police said, Taylor grabbed a kitchen knife and tried to stab Miller.
According to court paperwork, Miller grabbed the knife to stop from being injured, and sustained a small cut to her right middle finger.
Police said Miller’s sister, whose name was redacted from the complaint, also sustained minor cuts trying to remove Taylor from the apartment.
In addition, police alleged Taylor broke the side view mirrors on Miller’s vehicle.
Taylor is charged with two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment and criminal mischief.
A warrant has been issued for her arrest.
