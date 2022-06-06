Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) will host two local household chemical collections to enable residents to conveniently dispose of materials such as cleaners, paint products, batteries, automotive fluids, pool chemicals and pesticides.
A collection event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 18 at the Fayette County Recycling Convenience Center, 105 Romeo Lane, Uniontown. The event is being held in partnership with Fayette County commissioners and the recycling center.
There also is a collection event scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 25 at Wild Things Park in partnership with the Washington County Planning Commission.
Participants must register in advance at www.prc.org/CollectionEvents or by calling 412-488-7490, ext. 1.
“It’s important to divert household chemicals from landfills since many contain toxic elements that can leach into our waterways or introduce dangerous toxic materials into our environment,” said Darren Spielman, PRC executive director. “This year marks PRC’s 20th season of hosting household chemical collection events, and we’re proud to report that we’ve facilitated the safe management of six million pounds of household chemicals collected at more than 100 events.”
A $20 fee will cover the cost of disposing up to 10 gallons/50 pounds of aerosol cans, automotive fluids, chemistry sets, electronic cigarettes, gasoline and kerosene, household cleaners, mercury thermometers, paint products, pesticides/garden chemicals, photo chemicals and pool chemicals.
Loads exceeding that amount will be subject to additional fees at the discretion of on-site staff. Participants also will pay $12 per fire extinguisher and $15 per pound of liquid mercury.
Participants should pack all materials in their car trunks or truck beds and stay in their vehicles while the contractor unloads the materials. The certified contractor will process the hazardous wastes for proper disposal.
