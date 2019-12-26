A Chestnut Ridge woman spent Christmas in jail after allegedly throwing boiling water at her husband during an argument over Christmas Eve dinner.
State police filed charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment against Candy Lee Johnson, 49, after police were dispatched to her home on Dec. 24.
Her husband, Douglas Johnson, was transported to the emergency burn unit at UPMC Mercy, police said. When police arrived at the couple’s home, Candy Johnson invited troopers inside, according to court paperwork. She reportedly told police she and her husband started fighting over dinner not being ready and she threw a pot of boiling water onto him because he wouldn’t stop arguing with her.
She also told police they both fell into the Christmas tree, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Even though she reportedly told police she cleaned up before they arrived, troopers noted there were shattered ornaments on the floor, damage to the Christmas tree and water on the kitchen floor where she indicated she threw the water.
Police said the hospital staff informed them that Douglas Johnson had partial thickness burns over 7% of his body including his head, neck, torso and arms.
Candy Johnson was arraigned on Christmas Day and lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $25,000 by Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 8 before Magisterial Judge Mike Defino Jr.
