Fay-Penn Economic Development Councils and the Fayette Business Education Partnership, together with The Learning Lamp, are co-hosting an event on how business can support the expansion of child care in Fayette County.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Friday, February 24, 2023 5:32 AM
Friday, February 24, 2023 5:32 AM
Fay-Penn Economic Development Councils and the Fayette Business Education Partnership, together with The Learning Lamp, are co-hosting an event on how business can support the expansion of child care in Fayette County.
County-wide, 4,460 children ages 5 and under need care; the county’s 43 child-care providers have a capacity of 2,366 slots, leaving parents of nearly 2,094 children scrambling for care, according to data from Start Strong PA.
The event will feature members of the Pennsylvania Early Learning Investment Commission and will address how to increase worker retention and productivity and boost job applicants through child-care solutions.
The discussion and networking event will be held March 14 at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, Swimmer Hall in Williams Building, located at 2201 University Drive, Lemont Furnace.
Check-in and a light breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. with the discussion starting at 8:30 a.m.
Limited seating is available, and registration prior to the event is requested. There is no registration fee.
To pre-register, contact Misty Hiltabidel at 724-437-7913.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.