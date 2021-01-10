The residents of a personal care home in Connellsville are receiving lots of love from children in the area.
It all started when Oakley Saniga, a first-grade at West Crawford Elementary School, sent a birthday card to a woman for her 90th birthday as part of a kindness project in teacher Carrie Bartley’s class.
Oakley wanted to continue to send joy to the woman, so he kept in touch with her after the project by sending her videos of him telling jokes, doing magic tricks and playing music.
Bartley said she was inspired by Oakley and reached out to his mother, Rebecca Saniga about starting an initiative to bring cheer to people in care homes.
“We decided that his giving of his heart could be shared with others, and our world could be a better place,” Bartley said.
The initiative is not affiliated with the school district because the school has not allowed extracurricular activities this year due to the pandemic, but Bartley and Rebecca Saniga spoke to other parents whose children decided they wanted to bring cheer as well, and they adopted a personal care home.
Bartley receives photos, cards and videos from the parents and children that she sends along to the staff and residents at Sunshine Estate, as the residents are not able to have visitors due to the pandemic. Most of the participating children are between 5 and 8 years old.
“I have always taught Oakley that the most important thing to be in life is kind,” his mother said. “Oakley wanted to spread kindness to the people in the care home because he understands that they are stuck inside and aren’t able to have visitors. He thought it was a good thing to do so that they didn’t feel lonely for Christmas.”
On Christmas Eve, they had Santa arrive on a truck to wish the residents a merry Christmas and held a surprise dance lawn party for the care home.
“We planned for residents to see ourselves and children while inside listening to music as we were outside dancing, drawing positive messages on their windows and leaving them pre-made gift bags and puzzles,” Bartley said. “Santa was there showing a few moves too.”
Rebecca Saniga contacted friends via social media and invited them to have their children share photos and videos of their own so the residents had a “steady stream of uplifting messages to raise their spirits.”
In addition, Bartley, who is also a nature photographer, sends the home a few nature scenes every day that she has captured, and another student of hers bakes items for the care home.
Eventually, Bartley said they want to participate in an adopt-a-grandparent program when they can do extracurricular activities through the school district again.
Rebecca Saniga said they intend to continue sending messages to the residents of the care home and encourage others to spread kindness as well.
“Adopt a grandparent, care home, family in need, animal shelter, neighbor or someone else, and let them know that someone is thinking about them,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.