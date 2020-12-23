The Great Bethel Baptist Church in Uniontown has brought back Chrismons decorations to their sanctuary Christmas tree.
Sharon Skovira, who’s been a member of the church for 61 years, said it’s been nearly 25 years since they decorated their Christmas tree with Chrismons.
Chrismons are symbols that have been used for centuries as visual representations of spiritual truths and even a means of teaching the great doctrines and events of the Bible to those who cannot read the words.
Skovira said the Chrismon decorations used for their Christmas tree that quarter of a century ago were handmade by people in the church, but were also made out of styrofoam and were beginning to crack, break or become too worn to use.
“I was just remembering them,” Skovira said. “They were so special, and I remember them in my younger days and wanted to see them again.”
When the church obtained a new 20-foot Christmas tree this year because their current one was too old, Skovira said she wanted to see it decorated with the Chrismons, but she had to find them.
“They’re very hard to find unless you make them yourself,” Skovira said.
She searched the internet and was lucky to find a couple in Michigan who not only sold handmade wooden Chrismons, but were retiring and willing to sell all that remained to the church.
“I think we received about 178 of them,” Skovira said. “We would have done more, but the people only sent us what they had left.”
The tree holds 32 different Chrismons including familiar images like the Nativity, Praying Hands, the Lamb, the Lion and the Angel.
Other Chrismons are not as known and include the Hand of God of a hand reaching down from a cloud, the Keys symbolizing that all people are welcome in Christ’s Church, the Harp symbolizing all the music sung and played to the glory of God, the Anchor symbolizing hope and many more.
When the Chrismons arrived in October, Skovira and the church’s custodian, Barbara Babb, painted the wooden ornaments white and glued gold glitter on it so the Chrismons would stand out.
“It turned out really pretty,” Skovira said, adding that they put the tree up and decorated it on the Saturday following Thanksgiving.
Since then, Skovira said people have had nothing but good things to say about the new tree and the return of the gone, but not forgotten decorations that she plans to hang every year.
“It’s the real Christmas--it’s the Christian Christmas, and I wanted to share it,” she said.
