Fayette County hosted its first Christmas at the Courthouse on Friday, for county employees, their children and grandchildren, and guests from Fayette County Children and Youth Services.
County offices decorated and gave out stocking stuffers and treats to participating children, who also made ornaments from recycled materials and wrote letters to Santa Claus.
United Dairy donated milk to go along with cookies and donuts, a children’s choir from the New Meadow Run Bruderhof Community of Farmington sang Christmas carols, and gifts were distributed by Santa and Rascal the Recycling Raccoon.
The Grinch arrived by police escort and received an official pardon from the Fayette County commissioners for his alleged role in trying to steal Christmas.
