State police are investigating the theft of hundreds of dollars in Christmas decorations from two Georges Township homes.
On Nov. 30, a homeowner on Fox Hollow Road reported $206 in outdoor decorations were stolen from her lawn.
Among the items taken were a light up “Joy” sign, light up Christmas presents, a candy cane, a snowman a teddy bear and a string of lights.
On Saturday, a second homeowner reported that three lawn ornaments – a teddy bear with a drum, a snowman and a Santa Claus – were taken from her yard.
Those ornaments are valued at $300.
Anyone with information can contact state police at 724-439-7111.
