Relay for Life’s “Team Too Inspired To Be Tired” is returning to the Uniontown Mall with its annual Christmas tree raffle. Seventy-nine decorated trees are on display in the former Hallmark store at the mall, with donors able to take a chance on any of them. Winners will be drawn at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, live on the Relay For Life of Fayette County PA Facebook page. For more information, contact Sherry at 724-208-8097 or Brittany at 724-970-4431.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.