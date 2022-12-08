Relay for Life’s “Team Too Inspired To Be Tired” is returning to the Uniontown Mall with its annual Christmas tree raffle. Seventy-nine decorated trees are on display in the former Hallmark store at the mall, with donors able to take a chance on any of them. Winners will be drawn at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, live on the Relay For Life of Fayette County PA Facebook page. For more information, contact Sherry at 724-208-8097 or Brittany at 724-970-4431.
Christmas Tree raffle for Relay For Life drawing this Saturday
- MARK HOFMANN
