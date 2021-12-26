The Fayette County Recycling Convenience Center and the City of Uniontown Compost Site have partnered together to offer live Christmas tree recycling, which is available to all county residents.
The center asks that before anyone brings a Christmas tree for recycling to remember to remove all lights, decorations and tree stands from the tree.
Artificial trees will not be accepted.
The drop-off location will be at the Uniontown Compost Site, 90 Rear Romeo Lane, Uniontown, Pa., 15401, from Monday, Dec. 27 to Saturday, Jan. 22.
The center will be accepting trees from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays.
For more information, call 724-430-4884.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.