Debby Miller lives about 100 feet away from the Craig Mansion at 367 Morgantown Street in Uniontown.
When she heard in August that the property was sold to a development company that intended to put a Dollar General store there, she was upset.
“I thought it was a terrible idea,” Miller said.
She was concerned about whether the property is properly zoned for the store; also whether the retail development might cause a disturbance in an otherwise quiet community.
The property is also next to Benjamin Franklin Elementary-Middle School, she noted, which already has traffic for school drop-offs and pick-ups.
Her daughter, Kelly Judy, started an online petition to block the project, and they are among a group of concerned citizens who plan to go to Uniontown’s city council meeting today to express their concerns. The “Stop the Build – Residents Against Dollar General by Ben Franklin School” petition on change.org received about 1,700 electronic signatures in the first 16 hours it was posted.
“We knew this would affect a lot of people for a lot of reasons,” said Judy. “There’s a historical building on the property. The town is really special because of buildings like that.”
The mansion was built in 1850, according to county property records.
The petition asks city officials to verify zoning is proper for a business, to preserve the mansion, and to maintain the quiet, residential status of the nearby Craig Meadows neighborhood.
Uniontown Mayor Bill Gerke said he’s aware of the situation, but said zoning decisions fall to the city’s planning and zoning board.
Miller understands that, but said she wants to show city officials just how strongly against the project residents in that area are.
“We are hopeful by bringing it to everyone’s attention, that they might be willing to speak their mind, say what they think in regard to what the constituents are saying,” Miller said.
She’s also getting physical signatures on a second petition from those who live in the area.
The group has also reached out to county and state lawmakers for help.
John Schoener of Uniontown said increased traffic from the business could create a public safety issue. He said he’s encountered malfunctioning school zone lights in front of the school in the past.
“If they pursue a Dollar General, that’s going to compound that problem,” Schoener said, adding that posted 15 mph speed limit is already routinely broken.
Gerke said he understands the concerns of those who live nearby, and said officials will listen to the thoughts of all who come before them.
“We encourage everyone to come to the city council meetings to voice their opinions,” Gerke said. “We’re always encouraging people to attend.”
The meeting will be at 4:30 p.m. in Uniontown City Hall.
