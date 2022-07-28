An attorney for the city of Uniontown, former councilman Martin Gatti and city clerk Kim Marshall has objected to a request to delay the federal suit brought against them by the city’s treasurer.
In 2021, Antoinette Hodge sued, claiming Gatti and Marshall tampered with the city’s computer system to accuse her of wrongdoing or misconduct, and unfairly scrutinized her because she is Black.
City attorney Charles H. Saul said Hodge has essentially accused both of being racist. With such a serious accusation, he wrote, it is important for her lawsuit to press forward.
“It is in the public interest that these accusations not fester in the public square,” Saul said in the court documents, noting that delaying the case means Gatti and Marshall remain unable to “clear their names from (Hodge’s) scandalous, false allegations of racism.”
Last week, Hodge’s attorney, Joel Sansone, asked for the delay because Hodge believes she is the subject of a grand jury investigation. Sansone’s motion to pause the civil proceedings also noted that earlier this month, city council asked Hodge to provide more information about the findings of a forensic audit that showed $106,750 in tax payments were missing.
The audit found that some tax payments made in cash in 2020 and 2021 were not taken to the bank and deposited. It also detailed discrepancies about who in Hodge’s office was responsible for counting cash payments and preparing deposit slips for the money.
Saul’s filing also noted that Hodge and Sansone haven’t filed initial disclosures in the civil suit. Due in May, those disclosures include the names of potential witnesses or documents that may support Hodge’s claims.
Last month, Hodge was supposed to sit for a deposition — sworn testimony about her claims — but that had to be delayed because those disclosures and other information have not been provided, Saul wrote.
Hodge, Saul wrote, “should ... be required to support her allegations and proceed with this litigation, or voluntarily dismiss this (suit).”
A federal judge will rule on the request at a later date.
