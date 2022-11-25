The City Church of Connellsville held its annual community Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, serving both delivered meals and in-person meals at the Connellsville Senior Citizens Center on Fayette Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Diners were treated to turkey with all the fixings, including pie for dessert. Volunteers prepare and serve the meals to the hundreds who attend yearly.
