The historic Craig Mansion has been designated a historic landmark by the city of Uniontown.
Councilman Jarred Billy, who works as the chief assessor in the Fayette County Tax Assessment Office, said Tuesday that the historic designation of the Craig Mansion will allow the city to apply for grant funding in the future to possibly restore the historic structure.
“I would like to see the Craig Mansion restored if it is possible,” Billy said. “It was built in the 1850s or 1860s and is a historic site in Uniontown.”
Council voted on the designation during a meeting last week. Because it’s been deemed a historic landmark, city solicitor Tim Witt said the proposed construction of a Dollar General store near the Morgantown Street mansion and Ben Franklin Elementary School will not be possible.
Witt explained that the property has been designated as R3 residential, and not commercial, which prohibits the construction of the retail store.Billy said he previously spoke to local historian Franklin LaCava and resident Debbie Miller who opposed the construction of the Dollar General store on the site.
At last week’s council meeting, Miller said she objected to the construction of the store because it is located near the Ben Franklin playground where children in the neighborhood gather.
“We want to make sure our children are safe,” Miller said at the meeting. “The children who live in the area are playing basketball on the courts and playing on the playground.”
“It is really nice to go out on your porch at night and to hear those kids laughing and playing,” added Billy, who lives in the neighborhood.
Miller said Morgantown Street is not like South Mount Vernon Avenue, where a Dollar General store is currently located.
“They have had a lot of problems at the Dollar General store on South Mt. Vernon Avenue,” she said. “There has been some crime in the area. We don’t want or need that in our neighborhood where children are playing outside near Ben Franklin school.”
Billy said there has been a grassroots effort to stop the construction of the Dollar General store.
“We have petitions that were submitted to the city that have more than 5,000 signatures on them,” he said. “I would like to see the historical society purchase the Craig Mansion to give it the proper attention that is needed. Other locations make better sense (for the store).”
Billy added that it makes sense for Farmington to have a Dollar General store because the community is more isolated and does not have access to grocery stores.
“But the people who live in Uniontown do have access to grocery stores,” Billy said. “We really don’t need a Dollar General store in that neighborhood.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.