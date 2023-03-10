Washington City Mission will open its newest thrift store in Uniontown later this month.
“Washington City Mission’s Uniontown Thrift Store is our newest store that will offer thrifters a unique and memorable shopping experience,” said Mark Vinoverski, Director of Hope Enterprises at Washington City Mission. The mission also operates stores in Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
The store will locate at the former Dollar Store site at 636 Pittsburgh Road in Fayette Plaza.
“It’s bright, open, clean and organized, and the end result is that we’re providing our customers with an enjoyable shopping atmosphere, one they’ll want to return to again and again,” Vinoverski said. “We never know exactly what will be on the sales floor because we’re constantly receiving merchandise from donations made to Washington City Mission by residents from Washington and Allegheny counties. And all of the proceeds from our thrift stores benefit the programs for residents at Washington City Mission.”
Dr. Sally Mounts, City Mission Chief Development Officer, said the organization chooses areas where people are receptive to the mission’s model: thrift with a purpose.
“Many communities since the pandemic have residents who have downsized, after learning that they could live comfortably with fewer material possessions,” Mounts said. “And often, these same people like donating to worthy causes. Uniontown was a win-win all around.”
“Uniontown was a natural extension for us from our stores in the Mon Valley, and we anticipate it will present a nice customer-base for us,” Vinoverski said.
On Tuesday, March 21, the thrift store will hold its grand opening beginning at 10 a.m. with a prayer, remarks from City Mission officials as well as the community, ribbon cutting, benediction and invitation to shop starting at 11 a.m. with a storewide sale featuring bargains for those who attend the celebration.
The store will be open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and closed on Sundays. Donations will be accepted at that location.
